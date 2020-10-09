BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dott. Massimo Citro - Covid 19 "Un colpo di Stato mondiale" - L'importanza della PREVENZIONE 19 9 20
IsabelSoul
IsabelSoul
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • October 09, 2020
Il Dott.Massimo Citro in questa intervista non solo fa un'analisi oggettiva, dal punto di vista medico di quanto accaduto con il "covid - 19" ma illustra alcuni fra i principali metodi di PREVENZIONE evidenziando la PERICOLOSITA del VACCINO, del QUANTUM DOT TATTOOS e del 5G.
(Per chi non conoscesse la tecnologia del "Quantum dot tattoos" consiglio la visione del video della Dott.ssa Carrie Madej che trovate su questo canale).

Il Dott.Massimo Citro lavora a Torino come medico e psicanalista.
Dottore in Medicina e Chirurgia, in Lettere Classiche a indirizzo storico, e specializzato in Psicoterapia.
Ricercatore scientifico e scopritore del TFF (Trasferimento Farmacologico Frequenziale), dirige l'Istituto di Ricerca "A. Sorti".
Storico e scrittore è anche autore di numerosi saggi letterari, scientifici e co-autore con Masaru Emoto di "La scienza dell'invisibile" (2011 Macro edizioni).

Dr. Massimo Citro in this interview not only makes an objective analysis, from the medical point of view, of what happened with the "covid - 19" but illustrates some of the main methods of PREVENTION highlighting the DANGER of the VACCINE, of the QUANTUM DOT TATTOOS and 5G.
(For those unfamiliar with the technology of "Quantum dot tattoos" I recommend watching the video of Dr. Carrie Madej that you find on this channel).

Dr. Massimo Citro works in Turin, Italy as a doctor and psychoanalyst.
Doctor of Medicine and Surgery, in Classical Literature with a historical focus and specialized in Psychotherapy.
Scientific researcher and discoverer of TFF (Frequency Pharmacological Transfer), he directs the Research Institute "A. Sorti".
Historian and writer, he is also the author of numerous literary and scientific essays and co-author with Masaru Emoto of "The science of the invisible" (2011 Macro editions).
Keywords
nuovo ordine mondialemassimo citrovaccino covid 19quantum dos tattoosprevenzionecolpo di stato
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

Morgan S. Verity
Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Zoey Sky
Your dreams may be protecting you from 83 diseases, major new study finds

Your dreams may be protecting you from 83 diseases, major new study finds

Cassie B.
Researchers Observe Surprising Pattern of Fat Loss Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Researchers Observe Surprising Pattern of Fat Loss Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Morgan S. Verity
NASA Accelerates Moon Base and Crewed Landing Plans, Targets 2028

NASA Accelerates Moon Base and Crewed Landing Plans, Targets 2028

Edison Reed
Study Links Modest Fermented Dairy Intake to Lower Heart Disease Mortality

Study Links Modest Fermented Dairy Intake to Lower Heart Disease Mortality

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy