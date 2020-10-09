Dott. Massimo Citro - Covid 19 "Un colpo di Stato mondiale" - L'importanza della PREVENZIONE 19 9 20

Il Dott.Massimo Citro in questa intervista non solo fa un'analisi oggettiva, dal punto di vista medico di quanto accaduto con il "covid - 19" ma illustra alcuni fra i principali metodi di PREVENZIONE evidenziando la PERICOLOSITA del VACCINO, del QUANTUM DOT TATTOOS e del 5G.

(Per chi non conoscesse la tecnologia del "Quantum dot tattoos" consiglio la visione del video della Dott.ssa Carrie Madej che trovate su questo canale).



Il Dott.Massimo Citro lavora a Torino come medico e psicanalista.

Dottore in Medicina e Chirurgia, in Lettere Classiche a indirizzo storico, e specializzato in Psicoterapia.

Ricercatore scientifico e scopritore del TFF (Trasferimento Farmacologico Frequenziale), dirige l'Istituto di Ricerca "A. Sorti".

Storico e scrittore è anche autore di numerosi saggi letterari, scientifici e co-autore con Masaru Emoto di "La scienza dell'invisibile" (2011 Macro edizioni).



Dr. Massimo Citro in this interview not only makes an objective analysis, from the medical point of view, of what happened with the "covid - 19" but illustrates some of the main methods of PREVENTION highlighting the DANGER of the VACCINE, of the QUANTUM DOT TATTOOS and 5G.

(For those unfamiliar with the technology of "Quantum dot tattoos" I recommend watching the video of Dr. Carrie Madej that you find on this channel).



Dr. Massimo Citro works in Turin, Italy as a doctor and psychoanalyst.

Doctor of Medicine and Surgery, in Classical Literature with a historical focus and specialized in Psychotherapy.

Scientific researcher and discoverer of TFF (Frequency Pharmacological Transfer), he directs the Research Institute "A. Sorti".

Historian and writer, he is also the author of numerous literary and scientific essays and co-author with Masaru Emoto of "The science of the invisible" (2011 Macro editions).