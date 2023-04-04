Create New Account
A Must-Read for Ethical Social Engineers ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "Never Split the Difference"
Calling this a negotiator’s manifesto would be selling it short, it’s an ethical social engineer’s guide to getting what you want in nearly every type of human interaction.The book is written by a veteran FBI hostage negotiator, the different principles of negotiation are illustrated by cases from his career dealing with kidnappers, criminals, and terrorists around the globe along with examples applying the lessons learned in the business world.


Read Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/696-never-split-the-difference

Order 💲 Book

https://amzn.to/2VI5Vyu

