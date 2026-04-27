If the shooting was staged, the first objective would be obvious: shift Trump from aggressor to target. One day the public is asking why America is entangled in another Middle East war, who benefits from it, and how far it is going to go. The next day, the headline changes. Trump is no longer the man who started the Iran War; he is the man who survived the attack. That is not merely a news-cycle change, that’s a moral repositioning. The commander becomes the victim. The war-maker becomes the wounded hero. The man facing scrutiny becomes the man demanding unity. That is how political theater works. You don’t answer the hard question, you just replace it with a bigger emotional event. Butler, PA, anyone? “He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.” Psalm 2:4 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, if this were staged, it would serve as a ready-made sales pitch for the so-called security upgrades Trump already wanted. The moment gunfire enters the story, objections to construction, spending, expansion, and security hardening begin to sound petty, partisan, and even dangerous. “How can you oppose the ballroom now?” becomes the new refrain. “How can you deny the president the protection he needs?” The ballroom stops being vanity architecture and becomes a bunker with chandeliers. If this were staged, it would be aimed straight at the midterms. Nothing mobilizes a political base like perceived persecution. Trump has always understood that better than anyone in modern politics. He does not merely campaign on policy. He campaigns on betrayal, siege, enemies, and survival. Lastly — perhaps most importantly — if this were staged, it would be designed to bury the Epstein files under a mountain of patriotic emergency coverage. Because Epstein is the scandal Washington cannot digest. It touches too many names, too many institutions, too many protected networks, too many people who have spent years pretending they know nothing. A war can bury Epstein. A shooting can bury Epstein. A national security drama can bury Epstein. All of them move the camera away from the black book and back to the man at the podium. It gives Trump an exit ramp. It gives him a construction argument. It gives him a campaign frame. It gives the media a reason to move on from Epstein. That is four political gifts wrapped inside one dramatic incident. So the real question is not simply, “Was it staged?” The real question is this, why does modern American politics now look so artificial that millions of people assume the stage lights are already on before the blood is even dry? On today’s Prophecy News Podcast, we take you to the world premiere of ‘The Correspondents Dinner’ and take you backstage at the White House to meet the actors with an All-Areas Access pass.