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Could This New Technology Save Your Life?—An Early Warning System In Your Pocket
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110 views • October 25, 2021
Most of us go to the doctor after we’re already sick—which usually makes treatment more difficult. But what if there was an easy-to-use early warning system that could tell us when and how we are headed in an unhealthy direction?
Well, now there is.
Press play to learn:
How Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) can not only alert you to your risk of developing certain diseases, but optimize your experience with online shopping for clothes
How the AHI transdermal imaging capability can measure your blood flow, heart rate, blood pressure, etc.
The correlation between common chronic diseases and the size of your waistline
Whether set by ourselves or recommended by doctors, personal trainers, or nutritionists, we almost all have health and fitness goals. But having goals is only half the story: we need an easy way to see whether we’re meeting them—or at least making progress.
AHI is a mobile phone-based digital technology that can help us do just that.
CEO of AHI, Vlado Bosanac, explains how and why this technology came to be what it is today, how it can be used to get core measurements and body fat percentage, and why this will give people a thorough understanding of their own personal risk for certain diseases.
Check out www.advancedhumanimaging.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Well, now there is.
Press play to learn:
How Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) can not only alert you to your risk of developing certain diseases, but optimize your experience with online shopping for clothes
How the AHI transdermal imaging capability can measure your blood flow, heart rate, blood pressure, etc.
The correlation between common chronic diseases and the size of your waistline
Whether set by ourselves or recommended by doctors, personal trainers, or nutritionists, we almost all have health and fitness goals. But having goals is only half the story: we need an easy way to see whether we’re meeting them—or at least making progress.
AHI is a mobile phone-based digital technology that can help us do just that.
CEO of AHI, Vlado Bosanac, explains how and why this technology came to be what it is today, how it can be used to get core measurements and body fat percentage, and why this will give people a thorough understanding of their own personal risk for certain diseases.
Check out www.advancedhumanimaging.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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