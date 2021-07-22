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Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer - Enough Is Enough! This is f*cking brilliant!
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646 views • July 22, 2021
Dr Vollmer is a Lioness! We need many more like her! She's awesome and she IS right - c0vid is a psychological operation for GENOCIDE STERILIZATION DEPOPULATION AGENDA.
Hey sheeple! You really think you are savng lives? WRONG! You are hurting people, you are KILLING people! Ditch your face diaper! Stop complying! Start thinking!
This is f*cking brilliant! Everyone should watch this! She says what we, a small, sane percentage of the total braindead population know from the beginning of #CovidHoax #PLANdemic
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SwmpDQ8w76vV/
Hey sheeple! You really think you are savng lives? WRONG! You are hurting people, you are KILLING people! Ditch your face diaper! Stop complying! Start thinking!
This is f*cking brilliant! Everyone should watch this! She says what we, a small, sane percentage of the total braindead population know from the beginning of #CovidHoax #PLANdemic
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SwmpDQ8w76vV/
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