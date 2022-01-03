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ORIGINS OF EUROPEANS - TARTARIA & JAPETH - THE TRUE LAND OF GENTILES
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186 views • January 03, 2022
AFTER THE FALL OF BABYLON EACH MAN WILL RETURN EVERY ONE TO HIS OWN LAND.
ISAIAH PROPHECIES ON THE FALL OF BABYLON: Isaiah 13:14
Therefore I will make the heavens tremble, and the earth will be shaken from its place at the wrath of the LORD of Hosts on the day of His burning anger. 14 Like a hunted gazelle, like a sheep without a shepherd, each will return to his own people, each will flee to his native land. 15Whoever is caught will be stabbed, and whoever is captured will die by the sword.
ISAIAH PROPHECIES ON THE FALL OF BABYLON: Isaiah 13:14
Therefore I will make the heavens tremble, and the earth will be shaken from its place at the wrath of the LORD of Hosts on the day of His burning anger. 14 Like a hunted gazelle, like a sheep without a shepherd, each will return to his own people, each will flee to his native land. 15Whoever is caught will be stabbed, and whoever is captured will die by the sword.
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