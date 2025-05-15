Something very strange is happening | Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
President Trump and his team negotiated with HAMAS to free an AMERICAN hostage... and according to reports they did this without including Israel in the process. This all comes as multiple reports say that Trump is finished with Netanyahu and doesn't like being undermined by Bibi.