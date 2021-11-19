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UK Column NEWS, Apparently We Are About To Have WW3, MSM Helps to Hype Up Conflict With Russia
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30 views • November 19, 2021
UK Column NEWS, Apparently We Are About To Have WW3, MSM Helps to Hype Up Conflict With Russia
https://rumble.com/vph2jf-uk-column-news-apparently-we-are-about-to-have-ww3-msm-helps-to-hype-up-con.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Excerpt from the full show which can be found here :-
https://rumble.com/vp8wax-uk-column-news-15th-november-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Express Article: - https://archive.md/4VAkx
Rohit Kachroo: - https://twitter.com/RohitKachrooITV
Centre for Army Leadership: - https://bit.ly/3mZFeSX
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3ox9tjK
Mail: - https://bit.ly/3DisUTj
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/2YN9FlY
Video: - https://bit.ly/3nhlASr
NATO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3nf4btM
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.md/eXUDr
UK Column Interviews:-
Christine Cotton 1: - https://bit.ly/3ce7b3m
Christine Cotton 2: - https://bit.ly/3njpr1A
John O'looney: - https://bit.ly/3DmCiW4
https://rumble.com/vph2jf-uk-column-news-apparently-we-are-about-to-have-ww3-msm-helps-to-hype-up-con.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Excerpt from the full show which can be found here :-
https://rumble.com/vp8wax-uk-column-news-15th-november-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Express Article: - https://archive.md/4VAkx
Rohit Kachroo: - https://twitter.com/RohitKachrooITV
Centre for Army Leadership: - https://bit.ly/3mZFeSX
Mirror Article: - https://bit.ly/3ox9tjK
Mail: - https://bit.ly/3DisUTj
Independent Article: - https://bit.ly/2YN9FlY
Video: - https://bit.ly/3nhlASr
NATO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3nf4btM
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.md/eXUDr
UK Column Interviews:-
Christine Cotton 1: - https://bit.ly/3ce7b3m
Christine Cotton 2: - https://bit.ly/3njpr1A
John O'looney: - https://bit.ly/3DmCiW4
Keywords
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