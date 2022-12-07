Ukraine Update Dec 7, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◻️On 6 December, a negotiation process resulted in the return from Kiev-controlled territory of 60 Russian servicemen

◻️On December 5, Russian troops inflicted a massive strike with high-precision long-range air- and sea-based weapons against military command and control system, defense facilities, and related energy facilities of Ukraine. The objective of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets were hit.

◻️As a result of the strike, the production and repair of Ukrainian arms at defense industry enterprises has been halted, railway transportation of military equipment for the AFU, including foreign-made equipment, has been disrupted. Transportation of reserves to the battlefields is hampered. It is to be noted that there have been no missile strikes on the city of Kiev.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops carried out offensive that resulted in gaining favorable lines and new positions.

More than 80 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks were neutralized by artillery fire, assault and army aviation strikes.

◻️In Kupyansk direction, the enemy's attempt to attack in the direction of Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic) was foiled by pre-emptive artillery fire on the AFU's concentration area. Up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, and one pickup truck were eliminated.

◻️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops' offensive successfully continues. Attempts by Ukrainian Armed Forces to counterattack Russian units near Spornoye, Kurdyumovka, and Marynka (Donetsk People's Republic) have been repulsed. More than 60 Ukrainian personnel and five armored fighting vehicles were destroyed during the day.

◻️In South Donetsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain lost position in the areas of Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region). The AFU units were halted by air strikes and artillery fire and pushed back to their initial positions. The enemy's casualties were more than 30 Ukrainian personnel killed or injured, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery struck four enemy command posts in the areas of Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Stepnoye (Zaporozhye region), Kramatorsk and Artemovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). Moreover, 83 AFU artillery units in firing positions, manpower, and military equipment in 176 areas were engaged. A provisional base for foreign mercenaries' near Ilichovka (Kharkov region) has been hit.

💥One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defense system was neutralized near Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic). Three storage sites for missile and artillery weapons and ammunition for the AFU have been destroyed near Gulyapole, Stepnoye, and Primorskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Yasnevoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



