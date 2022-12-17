Kidnapping and disappearance at the Vatican

FAIR
Article link to Emanuela’s disappearance at the Vatican: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/look-angel-points-secret-codes-14103316?fbclid=IwAR0s45lL8vpMsIi0zdT-jZyUiefhQcDHoHZNgA2Pf3nRAQSD0MCnlprvHpE
The fate of Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old girl who disappeared without a trace from the Vatican on the way to a flute lesson in 1983, has gripped Italians for the last three decades. But now the mystery could finally unravel - with a coded message which appears to indicate where the teenager’s body was secretly buried.
Where is Emanuela, mr. pope? All of your Vatican’s secrets and abominations will be revealed one day!
