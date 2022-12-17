Kidnapping and disappearance at the Vatican

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The fate of Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old girl who disappeared without a trace from the Vatican on the way to a flute lesson in 1983, has gripped Italians for the last three decades. But now the mystery could finally unravel - with a coded message which appears to indicate where the teenager’s body was secretly buried.



Where is Emanuela, mr. pope? All of your Vatican’s secrets and abominations will be revealed one day!