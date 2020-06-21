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Coronavirus Fart Detector Evidence Eric Swalwell Could Be Patient Zero
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45 views • June 21, 2020
Coronavirus Fart Detector evidence that Eric Swalwell is Patient Zero and may be the original transmitter of the World Wide Coronavirus Scamdemic. Video footage and Coronavirus Fart Detection Technology proves Eric Swalwell is more of a biological health hazard than previously known.
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