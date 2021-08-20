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Collusion by government, medicine and media
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10 views • August 20, 2021
The government has already overthrown our country. We are blind to the fact the enemy is already in control. The Biden Administration has sold us out. We need State and Local government to step up and take action. America is not going to enjoy freedom with this ancient sinister cabal controlling everyone and everything.
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