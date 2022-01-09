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PTPA (WAR ROOM Ep 52)
Pull The Pin Already
Pull The Pin Already
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10 views • January 09, 2022
Pull the Pin Already (WAR ROOM Ep 52): Jim, Mike, and Nate discuss various headlines found in today’s media. Opinions are based on personal experience and not from the content of the article, unless someone has happened to read it. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy