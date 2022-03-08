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Deep State is the Enemy not Russia
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130 views • March 08, 2022
If you think Russia is the enemy, turn off your TV and don't be a sucker. The elites are laughing at chumps like you! TV is not god! Our current government and the news media care nothing about you or me.
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