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Why I Rejected Religion
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51 views • September 02, 2021
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3802/she-was-murdered-call-in-show-august-16th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3802-she-was-murdered-call-in-show-august-16th-2017#t=0:0
Question: “I am a Christian who believes in God and has had several very deep and profound spiritual experiences including speaking in tongues, involuntary shaking, feeling ‘the love of God’ pulsate throughout my body in waves, strangers speaking things to me as if it were God speaking to me, etc. I fully acknowledge that I am unable to reasonably defend my faith against arguments such as ‘there is no empirical evidence of God’, ‘the bible is full of contradictions’, etc. but I find myself still drawn to the faith and have no desire to leave it. With everything else in my life, I look to evidence, reason, and data except for this one thing which oddly enough is the one thing that gives me a deep sense of peace, comfort, and joy. Am I, therefore, unreasonable to hold these seemingly contradictory positions?”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3802/she-was-murdered-call-in-show-august-16th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3802-she-was-murdered-call-in-show-august-16th-2017#t=0:0
Question: “I am a Christian who believes in God and has had several very deep and profound spiritual experiences including speaking in tongues, involuntary shaking, feeling ‘the love of God’ pulsate throughout my body in waves, strangers speaking things to me as if it were God speaking to me, etc. I fully acknowledge that I am unable to reasonably defend my faith against arguments such as ‘there is no empirical evidence of God’, ‘the bible is full of contradictions’, etc. but I find myself still drawn to the faith and have no desire to leave it. With everything else in my life, I look to evidence, reason, and data except for this one thing which oddly enough is the one thing that gives me a deep sense of peace, comfort, and joy. Am I, therefore, unreasonable to hold these seemingly contradictory positions?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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