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Taking the Serpent's Head Off: "Watch the Water" EXPLODES worldwide, Global Citizens Demand Answers
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Dr. Ardis joins the Stew Peters Show days after the "Watch the Water" Documentary took the world by storm. Dr. Ardis addresses the main questions about the snake venom Covid sequences, and answers the important question of WHY the children were the least effected. Watch the Water EXPLODED with millions of views worldwide, exposing the true origins of the Covid-19 Plandemic.

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serpentwatch the waterstew peterssnake venomdr bryan ardishead offexplodes worldwideglobal citizens demand
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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