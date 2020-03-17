How Japan flattens & emerges from the 5G-CoronaVirus curve: Greg Sullivan of JCETI.org

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References
Greg Sullivan
JCETI (Japan Center for Extraterrestrial Intelligence)
www.jceti.org
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JCETI One
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JCETI
External Energy Release Affirmation:
I release all anxiety that is not my own.
I release all fear that is not my own.
I release all anger that is not my own.
I release all stress that is not my own.
I release all worry that is not my own.
I release all disease imprints that are not my own.
I release all thought forms that is not my own.
(To super-charge this use REFUSE instead of release…)
=Free Energetic Self-Mastery Program=
https://etspi-english.thinkific.com/c...
LINK TO CoronaVirus Updates:
pastebin.com/raw/qy5RFpVX