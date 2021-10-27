© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Floyd Mayweather SPEAKS OUT! - Jab Mandates Are EVIL & UNSCIENTIFIC! - This MUST END NOW!
Follow
8
Share
Report
993 views • October 27, 2021
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent video that's come out of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather standing up for Kyrie Irving's resistance to totalitarian vaccine mandates.
Despite the backlash Floyd Mayweather certainly knew he was going to get, he used Twitter to post a now viral video of him praising Kyrie Irving for throwing money away for principles and going against the crowd.
Group think is deadly and going against the crowd is difficult, but it's never been more important.
In this video, we break down this recent news, we go over what Floyd Mayweather has said and we talk about the insane reaction to his viral video on Twitter.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent video that's come out of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather standing up for Kyrie Irving's resistance to totalitarian vaccine mandates.
Despite the backlash Floyd Mayweather certainly knew he was going to get, he used Twitter to post a now viral video of him praising Kyrie Irving for throwing money away for principles and going against the crowd.
Group think is deadly and going against the crowd is difficult, but it's never been more important.
In this video, we break down this recent news, we go over what Floyd Mayweather has said and we talk about the insane reaction to his viral video on Twitter.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.