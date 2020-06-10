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Obama Foundation Tweets Pic Of Floyd BEFORE He Was Killed (Credit to Hal Turner) - SEE PART 2
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116 views • June 10, 2020
The Obama Foundation posts a picture of George Floyd poster on May 17th, 2020 when he wasn't killed until May 25th, 2020?
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