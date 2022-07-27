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"THEY'RE KEEPING FEAR IN OUR FACE, LITERALLY!" - THE REAL REASON THEY WANT US WEARING MASKS
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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139 views • July 27, 2022

Make no mistake, the real reason they want us wearing masks is to manipulate our thinking and behaviour.

Video features Dr. Gary Sidley, Neil Oliver and Laura Dodsworth.

Sources:

Big Question: Should face masks stay forever or not?
https://youtu.be/9_cdBwHlstY

I will not accept any dictate to wear a face mask again, says Neil Oliver
https://youtu.be/lk3hmZttV5o

‘It’s the disease of fear’ | Neil Oliver on people continuing to wear face coverings
https://youtu.be/yVOU1gybJcA

Laura Dodsworth: Children should not be forced to wear masks | Mike Graham
https://youtu.be/WzPEXQHfa2E

David Halpern, Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee
https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/2d0e5df7-cb15-434c-89a5-579c051aa8ec#player-tabs

Neil Ferguson quote
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/10/19/people-must-cautious-day-to-day-interactions-covid-cases-climb/

Dr. Mike Yeadon speaking with Del Bigtree:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8KLmLNzkVD2k/

Keynote Address- Laurie Garrett
https://youtu.be/sSExbHTS3nE

Gavin Morgan
https://www.ucl.ac.uk/educational-psychology/people/gavin_morgan.html

SPI-B (SAGE Sub Group)
https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/independent-scientific-pandemic-influenza-group-on-behaviours-spi-b

UK Column, 11 May, 2020 (UK Gov scaring people)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVpCWSx8a6I/

A State of Fear: How the UK government weaponised fear during the Covid-19 pandemic
https://www.amazon.com/State-Fear-government-weaponised-Covid-19-ebook/dp/B08ZSYN14J

UK Official Admits Masks Are For Social Control:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jqGUIGz0KEyH/

New Zealand Ministry of Health OIR response:
https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/documents/information-release/h202112578_response_20_october_2021.pdf

In case it gets deleted, it is archived here:
https://web.archive.org/web/20220510093747/https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/documents/information-release/h202112578_response_20_october_2021.pdf

Keywords
manipulationsocial controlface masksspoiler alertdisease of fearcovid cases scam
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