"THEY'RE KEEPING FEAR IN OUR FACE, LITERALLY!" - THE REAL REASON THEY WANT US WEARING MASKS

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Make no mistake, the real reason they want us wearing masks is to manipulate our thinking and behaviour.
Video features Dr. Gary Sidley, Neil Oliver and Laura Dodsworth.
Sources:
Big Question: Should face masks stay forever or not?
https://youtu.be/9_cdBwHlstY
I will not accept any dictate to wear a face mask again, says Neil Oliver
https://youtu.be/lk3hmZttV5o
‘It’s the disease of fear’ | Neil Oliver on people continuing to wear face coverings
https://youtu.be/yVOU1gybJcA
Laura Dodsworth: Children should not be forced to wear masks | Mike Graham
https://youtu.be/WzPEXQHfa2E
David Halpern, Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee
https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/2d0e5df7-cb15-434c-89a5-579c051aa8ec#player-tabs
Neil Ferguson quote
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/10/19/people-must-cautious-day-to-day-interactions-covid-cases-climb/
Dr. Mike Yeadon speaking with Del Bigtree:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8KLmLNzkVD2k/
Keynote Address- Laurie Garrett
https://youtu.be/sSExbHTS3nE
Gavin Morgan
https://www.ucl.ac.uk/educational-psychology/people/gavin_morgan.html
SPI-B (SAGE Sub Group)
https://www.gov.uk/government/groups/independent-scientific-pandemic-influenza-group-on-behaviours-spi-b
UK Column, 11 May, 2020 (UK Gov scaring people)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVpCWSx8a6I/
A State of Fear: How the UK government weaponised fear during the Covid-19 pandemic
https://www.amazon.com/State-Fear-government-weaponised-Covid-19-ebook/dp/B08ZSYN14J
UK Official Admits Masks Are For Social Control:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jqGUIGz0KEyH/
New Zealand Ministry of Health OIR response:
https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/documents/information-release/h202112578_response_20_october_2021.pdf
In case it gets deleted, it is archived here:
https://web.archive.org/web/20220510093747/https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/documents/information-release/h202112578_response_20_october_2021.pdf