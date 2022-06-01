X22 REPORT Ep. 2788b - Durham Got What He Needed, Pawn Sacrificed, How Do You Set The Stage (Board)?

Ep. 2788b - Durham Got What He Needed, Pawn Sacrificed, How Do You Set The Stage (Board)?The jury came back with a ruling on the Sussmann case, they found him not guilty even though the evidence shows he is guilty. Durham knew this was going to happen, but he needed the evidence under oath to move forward with the other indictments, he had to sacrifice Sussmann to go after the big game. How do you set the stage (board), think chess. This move was necessary, this is a marathon and it has to be done right. Sussmann was a foot soldier, but the information and the admission under oath was more important.All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.Prepare TodaySAVE 150 DOLLARS on your Three-Month Food Kits.