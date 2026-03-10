BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
US strike on an Iranian ship in the Persian Gulf
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
112 views • Yesterday

US strike on an Iranian ship in the Persian Gulf.

Footage is being posted of an alleged US attack on an Iranian ship off the coast of Kangan in southern Iran

Adding:  Another ship was attacked 36 nautical miles north of Abu Dhabi in the UAE. No details have been provided yet.

Adding:

There's a video of Trump having s*x with children. It's just a matter of time before they appear online and put an end to his presidency - a Canadian journalist.

from an X post from Mark Slapinski

https://x.com/mark_slapinski/status/2031152668303876575

Exact words:  

I'm going to call it now:

There's videos of Trump having sex with kids.

It's only a matter of time before they go online and end his presidency once and for all.

Bookmark this.

Adding: 

Iran launched missiles at a German military facility in Jordan, according to Der Spiegel.

According to the publication, the German sector of the Al-Azraq airbase, where US Air Force units are also stationed, was targeted in the attack. On the night of March 10, ballistic missiles were fired at the facility from Iranian territory.

As a result of the attack, the barracks building used by the Bundeswehr contingent was damaged.

Adding:  Meanwhile, the US continues to arm Taiwan in parallel.

The US confirmed to Taiwan its agreement to supply the island with weapons, including HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, announced the head of the defense department, Gu Lisheng.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
