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Giant 5G Drones in Maui Skies?
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192 views • July 19, 2020
https://www.KeepYourPower.org - Sign the Petition to Stop Giant 4G/5G Drones. This is a global issue. Anyone can sign. As of August 30, 2019, due to public outcry, the developers removed 5G from this project and replaced it with 4G, as if beaming down toxic 4G radiation from the stratosphere is somehow safe.
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