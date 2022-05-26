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Breaking the Fear of Being Deceived!
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31 views • May 26, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/breaking-the-fear-of-being-deceived/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We have been in a season of hearing God—from Passover to Pentecost — and we are rolling quickly into a new season coming up in June because of Pentecost.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I help you break through barriers that may try and stop you from hearing the voice of God. People are often afraid of being deceived when it comes to hearing the Lord, but I have some help for you today!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/breaking-the-fear-of-being-deceived/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We have been in a season of hearing God—from Passover to Pentecost — and we are rolling quickly into a new season coming up in June because of Pentecost.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I help you break through barriers that may try and stop you from hearing the voice of God. People are often afraid of being deceived when it comes to hearing the Lord, but I have some help for you today!"
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