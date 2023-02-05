Biden's REAL Plans For American's Retirement Savings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Armed officials coming to take your money sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie…
Yet with The Inflation Reduction Act, Biden is making it a reality.
He’s investing $80 billion into the IRS. This will allow them to hire 87,000 new agents and double in size.
Protect and Grow Your Wealth with this:
“Guerrilla Financial Tactic”