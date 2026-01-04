BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Regime Change in Venezuela! Iranian Protests | Good News & Happy New Year Around the World! 1/4/26
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1452 followers
2 days ago

World News Report: Well, they did it. Not under Obama or Biden, but Trump. The US has captured Maduro and Venezuelan Oil. Meanwhile, we were just hearing Iranian chants of regime change as Iran's government is being challenged in the streets. Tired of sad news? We have a good news-packed show as we go around the world telling the GOOD stories you missed! In France, young people are coming back to the church! The Beginnings of a Great Awakening in EUROPE! A prominent atheist turns to faith in Christ in the UK. AMAZING New Year celebrations in Russia and El Salvador. Christmas in Mongolia. In Italy, Meloni is not letting illegal immigrants stay. Polish faith is strong! And so much more! All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More:

irannewsvenezuelaworld newsbreaking newsmadurorevivalregime changeel salvadorchristian newsiranian protestsus bombs venezuelanew years around the world
