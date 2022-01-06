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Corona Investigative Committee: Session 85 Rethinking [31.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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252 views • January 06, 2022
Original title: Not Every Jab Is the Same - Evidence of Pharma's Coordinated Intent to Kill & Maim Thru Covid Jabs...

See the evidence obtained by the lawyer, Reiner Fuellmich, and the Corona Investigative Committee in Germany, of pre-meditated intent to main and kill people using covid-jabs. This video is from 30 Dec 2021.
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The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.

Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en

Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com

Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish

Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/OVALmedia_english

Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/

Source:
Session 85: Rethinking
December 31st, 2021
19.467 visninger
Corona Investigative Committee
@Corona-Investigative-Committee
4.633 Followers
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-85-en:f
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5

Original title:
Not Every Jab Is the Same - Evidence of Pharma's Coordinated Intent to Kill & Maim Thru Covid Jabs

WakeUpPlanet
3853 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YvMKgmWphalr/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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