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Corona Investigative Committee: Session 85 Rethinking [31.12.2021]
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252 views • January 06, 2022
Original title: Not Every Jab Is the Same - Evidence of Pharma's Coordinated Intent to Kill & Maim Thru Covid Jabs...
See the evidence obtained by the lawyer, Reiner Fuellmich, and the Corona Investigative Committee in Germany, of pre-meditated intent to main and kill people using covid-jabs. This video is from 30 Dec 2021.
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The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/OVALmedia_english
Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Source:
Session 85: Rethinking
December 31st, 2021
19.467 visninger
Corona Investigative Committee
@Corona-Investigative-Committee
4.633 Followers
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-85-en:f
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5
Original title:
Not Every Jab Is the Same - Evidence of Pharma's Coordinated Intent to Kill & Maim Thru Covid Jabs
WakeUpPlanet
3853 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YvMKgmWphalr/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
See the evidence obtained by the lawyer, Reiner Fuellmich, and the Corona Investigative Committee in Germany, of pre-meditated intent to main and kill people using covid-jabs. This video is from 30 Dec 2021.
--
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/OVALmedia_english
Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Source:
Session 85: Rethinking
December 31st, 2021
19.467 visninger
Corona Investigative Committee
@Corona-Investigative-Committee
4.633 Followers
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-85-en:f
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5
Original title:
Not Every Jab Is the Same - Evidence of Pharma's Coordinated Intent to Kill & Maim Thru Covid Jabs
WakeUpPlanet
3853 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YvMKgmWphalr/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakeupplanet/
Keywords
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