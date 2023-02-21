Hebraic Roots Division & Flat Earth

The Biblical Flat Earth awakening is so important. God is bringing multitudes of people back to the Bible and to finding Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord through the PROVEABLE truth that the earth is FLAT and the Bible taught that all along. However, Satan has resurrected an old lie to divide the remnant of truth-seeking believers and the Flat Earth community. It is the lie that New Covenant Christians have to keep the ceremonies and rituals of the Old Covenant law of Moses to be righteous before God. If that is what you believe, then you are back under the curse and Christ has become of no effect for you. You are nothing more than a Jehovah's Witness, trying to work your way to heaven by keeping the Old Testament law.





Torah observant, Jew-wannabe, Gentiles are confusing the moral law that was carried over into the New Testament with the ceremonial and civil aspects of the law of Moses that were abolished through the cross of Jesus Christ. And Galatians is not the only book of the Bible that spells this out (but if it was it would be enough).





For those who seek to become more Torah observant BEWARE! If you are going back under the Old Testament law as a way to be "more right with God" i.e. to gain more righteousness than your fellow Gentile brethren who are not "Torah observant," then you are headed into error and back under the curse of the law. It will also lead to pride, condemning others who are not like you, and other deceptions like denying the Triune nature of God. According to many New Testament passages, we are not required under the New Covenant to keep Feasts, sabbaths, circumcision, dietary restrictions or any other rituals of the law of Moses. It's time for Gentile Christians to stop trying to be Jews and to stop pushing Torah observance as a requirement. And if righteousness comes by observing the law of Moses, then Christ died in vain (Galatians 2:21).





Reading 2 Corinthians earlier this week, I noticed that three times in chapter 3, Paul states that the OT law and glory of the law has been "done away" or "abolished." This was preceded by him calling the OT "...the ministration of death." Twice, the translators used "...done away..." and once they put, "...abolished," but it is the same Greek word "katargeo." Its' Strong's Definitions: καταργέωkatargéō, kat-arg-eh'-o; from G2596and G691; to be (render) entirely idle (useless), literally or figuratively:—abolish, cease, cumber, deliver, destroy, do away, become (make) of no (none, without) effect, fail, loose, bring (come) to nought, put away (down), vanish away, make void. In Galatians 5:4, Paul stated, "Christ is become of NO EFFECT unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace."





