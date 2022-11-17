Glenn THIS may help President Trump win the White House

Glenn Beck
Nov 16, 2022
On Tuesday, President Trump announced his second run for the White House. And even though Glenn believes Trump had a perfect tone during his announcement — with no attacks, name-calling, or negativity regarding fellow Republicans — Glenn still has some advice for the former president. Listen to this clip to find out what Glenn believes Donald Trump MUST DO in order to reach as many voters as possible before the 2024 election...
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_kfm8wZ1VE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.