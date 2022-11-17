Glenn THIS may help President Trump win the White House

Glenn Beck





Nov 16, 2022

On Tuesday, President Trump announced his second run for the White House. And even though Glenn believes Trump had a perfect tone during his announcement — with no attacks, name-calling, or negativity regarding fellow Republicans — Glenn still has some advice for the former president. Listen to this clip to find out what Glenn believes Donald Trump MUST DO in order to reach as many voters as possible before the 2024 election...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_kfm8wZ1VE