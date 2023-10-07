Be like king Solomon & seek God's wisdom and knowledge in these end times!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, August 26, 2023.





Humbled before the presence of God, at the beginning of his reign as king of Israel, king Solomon asked, from God, to give him wisdom, understanding and knowledge.





2 Chronicles 1:7, 10-12, In that night did God appear unto Solomon, and said unto him, Ask what I shall give thee. Give me now wisdom and knowledge, that I may go out and come in before this people: for who can judge this thy people, that is so great?





And God said to Solomon, Because this was in thine heart, and thou hast not asked riches, wealth, or honour, nor the life of thine enemies, neither yet hast asked long life; but hast asked wisdom and knowledge for thyself, that thou mayest judge my people, over whom I have made thee king:



Wisdom and knowledge is granted unto thee; and I will give thee riches, and wealth, and honour, such as none of the kings have had that have been before thee, neither shall there any after thee have the like.



In 1 Kings 4:29-34 we also read of God giving king Solomon wisdom and understanding “exceeding much, and largeness of heart, even as the sand that is on the sea shore. And Solomon's wisdom excelled the wisdom of all the children of the east country, and all the wisdom of Egypt. And there came of all people to hear the wisdom of Solomon, from all kings of the earth, which had heard of his wisdom.



Wisdom and knowledge are granted also unto God’s people as well who have the faith of Jesus AND...AND who keep the commandments of God (Revelation 14:12).



They have wisdom, they have knowledge and they have a good understanding of what the Holy Scriptures say. There’s no deceit in their mouth as they understand, for instance, Bible prophecy.





In these end times, be like king Solomon and seek God’s wisdom and knowledge to be a beacon of light to those in the world.



