Gas The Kikes

🙏🏻Support My Work:✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅Find me...👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 unBanned 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻✅ Brighteon✅ Bitchute✅ YouTube👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 Ban This Channel 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻✅ Brighteon✅ Bitchute✅ YouTube👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 Telegram 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻✅Ban This Channel Video Archive:t.me/BanThisChannel_VideoArchive✅unBanned Video Archive:t.me/unBanned_VideoArchive✅Ban This Channel Official:t.me/BanThisChannel_Tele👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 AltCensored 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻✅Ban This Channel – Clip Archive II✅Ban This Channel III✅unBanned✅Tucker Destroys👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 Misc 👈🏻👈🏻👈🏻✅The White Pill:✅Tucker Destroys:✅Tucker Carlson Tonight FULL Episode Archive:✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅Sources:---------------------------Bl@cks commit a grossly disproportionate amount of EVERY kind of violent crime."Despite making up just 13% 0f the p0pulation, bl@cks committed half of homicides in the United States for nearly 30 years."There were over 1000 victims of anti-white hate crimes in 2018.Bl@cks commit hate crimes at a higher rate than any other racial group in America.Bl@cks & Hispanics commit a disproportionate amount of murder, rape, robbery, & assault.Hispanics commit over 6 times the amount of violent felonies per capita than non-hispanic whites.Bl@cks commit homicide at nearly eight times the rate of whites and Hispanics combined.In New York, where bl@cks make up 23% of the city’s population, bl@cks commit three-quarters of all shootings and 70% of all robberies"Bl@ck People (mostly men) commit a grossly disproportionate amount of crime."In America’s 75 largest counties, bl@cks constituted 62% of all robbery defendants in 2009, 57% of all murder defendants, and 45% of all assault defendants - but only 15% of the population in those counties.#BanThisChannel#unBannedFAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.