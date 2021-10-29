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韋恩來訪(下) 韋恩續問 阿元傳授撇步 提告並不難 !
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11 views • October 29, 2021
https://spark.adobe.com/page/brFPlJY6xpbbb/
你是不是也跟韋恩一樣，從疫時代政策到賦稅制度充滿各式疑問?
阿元律師用累積多年的法律知識和國際視角，帶你重讀台灣歷史、解析南海爭議和了解疫時代的生存法則!
韋恩來訪(上) 阿元曝台身世之秘辛 意外解答韋恩多年疑問?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIJyO...
相關推薦:
韋恩的地球日誌 Youtube頻道:
https://www.youtube.com/user/andy10101w
福爾摩沙自治政府 (PAFJ) 網站:
https://pafj.wordpress.com/
請大家多多 訂閱、分享、按讚，謝謝!!
1. 反毒針台灣守護者聯盟網站:
https://spark.adobe.com/page/brFPlJY6...
2. 副作用影片大合集 RUMBLE頻道:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1142513
3. 反毒針台灣守護者聯盟 Telegram電報頻道:
https://t.me/taiwanguardians
你是不是也跟韋恩一樣，從疫時代政策到賦稅制度充滿各式疑問?
阿元律師用累積多年的法律知識和國際視角，帶你重讀台灣歷史、解析南海爭議和了解疫時代的生存法則!
韋恩來訪(上) 阿元曝台身世之秘辛 意外解答韋恩多年疑問?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIJyO...
相關推薦:
韋恩的地球日誌 Youtube頻道:
https://www.youtube.com/user/andy10101w
福爾摩沙自治政府 (PAFJ) 網站:
https://pafj.wordpress.com/
請大家多多 訂閱、分享、按讚，謝謝!!
1. 反毒針台灣守護者聯盟網站:
https://spark.adobe.com/page/brFPlJY6...
2. 副作用影片大合集 RUMBLE頻道:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1142513
3. 反毒針台灣守護者聯盟 Telegram電報頻道:
https://t.me/taiwanguardians
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