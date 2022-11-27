Newt Gingrich WRECKS Woman Who Shames Trump

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE VIDEOS
Nov 22, 2022
At Cornell University, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich gives the facts to a woman who is worried about working in Washington D.C. with Donald Trump as President.
