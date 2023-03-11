SuperSmoothie #Pine

Create New Account
This #Superfood is the male pine cone. In Latin, it's called pinus. #ProTips Get you some, the old-fashioned way #GAINS Uphold standards and #ULTRA vibes with anti-oxidants #AOx supplements #Detox #ByeFelicia Do your own research on why male pine cones are so beneficial in the diet, and you'd be picking them, too! #ProTip After harvesting, keep 'em in the freezer.


#Shungite is excellent for purifying water among other things, and it's simply a pleasure doing business with shungit-store.com

Music credits: Boris the Sprinkler, I've been hitting on a Russian Robot

Linktr.ee/MJTank108

