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Dr Marcus De Brun — Irish Nursing Home Covid-19 Deaths: Deaths of Neglect Inflicted by the State
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201 views • December 26, 2020
Dr MARCUS DE BRUN — IRISH NURSING HOME COVID19 DEATHS: DEATHS OF NEGLECT INFLICTED BY THE STATE ▷ 13 mins https://dryburgh.com/marcus-de-brun-irish-nursing-home-covid19-deaths/ (including transcript and notes)
“We were told that if one patient had it in the nursing home, that we were not allowed to test anybody else… And according to the guidelines, I was testing people who I knew didn’t need to be tested, like healthy kids”
DR MARCUS DE BRUN
General Practitioner, Rush Family Practice
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“We were told that if one patient had it in the nursing home, that we were not allowed to test anybody else… And according to the guidelines, I was testing people who I knew didn’t need to be tested, like healthy kids”
DR MARCUS DE BRUN
General Practitioner, Rush Family Practice
STAY MORE INFORMED DURING THE GREAT RESET - DESPITE BIG TECH'S CENSORSHIP. ▷
https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/ (Posts to Your Inbox - No Spam)
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
https://mewe.com/i/leedryburgh
https://lbry.tv/@Dryburgh
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