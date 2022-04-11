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Ecumenical Alliance Seeks to Declare Kiev as “New Jerusalem”
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248 views • April 11, 2022
Last week we told you about Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s odd comment that his country would become Big Israel. We continued researching the topic and found a lot of fascinating information to share with you about a movement to declare Kiev the New Jerusalem. If the main proponent of the scheme was not a billionaire, we would not pay much attention to it. The deeper we dug, the more we found. Doc Burkhart is back and ready to jump into this fascinating topic.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/11/22.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/11/22.
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