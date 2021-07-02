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BLACKROCK & THE CONCENTRATION OF WEALTH
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251 views • July 02, 2021
MarkCollett



BlackRock and other Wall Street investment firms are busy buying up huge chunks of the US property market. This represents not only a massive concentration of wealth in the hands of a tiny number of people, but it also dispossesses homeowners of their stake in America, leaving them at the mercy of their new landlords – soulless mega corporations who all have the same insidious anti-white agenda.

Ways you can help contribute to my work:
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You can also donate to my work via Entropy:
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My book, The Fall of Western Man is now available. It is available as a FREE eBook and also in hardback and paperback editions.

The Official Website:
http://www.thefallofwesternman.com/

FREE eBook download:
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Hardback Edition:
https://www.lulu.com/shop/mark-collett/the-fall-of-western-man/hardcover/product-23388841.html

Paperback Edition:
http://amzn.eu/9LaS7HN

PLEASE NOTE: If you wish to debate with me in the comments about anything I have said, I welcome that. However please listen to the complete podcast and ensure you argue with the points I have made. Arguments that simply consist of nonsense such as "what gives you the right to judge" or "I'm a [insert religious affiliation] and you should be ashamed of yourself" or other such vacuous non-arguments will simply be ridiculed.
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