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12/06/2020 -- Seismic activity increases by 1000+ earthquakes -- California M4.0+ Earthquakes hit
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199 views • December 06, 2020
Seismic activity has increased from last week, which was in the 2,000 total earthquake range .... this week we're at 3400 in the past 6.5 days.
California just got hit by two noteworthy earthquakes both North , and South... the Southern Earthquake at an electrical substation along the Anza Gap slow slip location, as well as a M4.3 up next to Clear Lake volcano electrical generating geothermal turbines.
M6.0+ activity spreading out across South America, and a new deep earthquake below Italy.
Europe and Italy now on watch for M5.0 range activity, and a M5.2 struck Albania last night (USGS downgraded to M4.6).
A lot of unrest going on. Don't be scared, be prepared! Have an earthquake plan please.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
California just got hit by two noteworthy earthquakes both North , and South... the Southern Earthquake at an electrical substation along the Anza Gap slow slip location, as well as a M4.3 up next to Clear Lake volcano electrical generating geothermal turbines.
M6.0+ activity spreading out across South America, and a new deep earthquake below Italy.
Europe and Italy now on watch for M5.0 range activity, and a M5.2 struck Albania last night (USGS downgraded to M4.6).
A lot of unrest going on. Don't be scared, be prepared! Have an earthquake plan please.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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