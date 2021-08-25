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Clown Planet News (25 August, 2021): FDA Approval, Australian Nonsense, & More
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60 views • August 25, 2021
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/08/22/police-pin-hopes-rainbow-cars-drive-hate-crime/?utm_content=telegraph&;utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1629644362
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https://www.studyfinds.org/face-masks-wont-stop-covid-indoors/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/20/investigation-bill-gates-has-major-shares-in-both-pfizer-biontech-and-an-foi-has-revealed-he-is-the-primary-funder-of-the-mhra/
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https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-orders-150000-teachers-school-staff-either-get-vaccinated-or-find-new-job
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/08/23/does-the-fda-think-these-data-justify-the-first-full-approval-of-a-covid-19-vaccine/
https://trialsitenews.com/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine-why-are-they-rushing/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/leaked-document-terms-pfizers-international-vaccine-agreements/
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https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/diocese-charlotte-says-catholic-schools-exempt-new-mask-mandate/W2CF5QRJG5AKVGJXVGE3TSBOXY/
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-rescue-dogs-shot-dead-in-australia-over-coronavirus-restrictions-12388537?dcmp=snt-sf-twitter
https://rumble.com/vlkxes-you-should-all-be-ashamed.html
https://www.infowars.com/posts/australian-truck-drivers-vow-to-block-every-major-highway-in-radical-anti-lockdown-strike/
https://rumble.com/vll040-do-masks-protect-kids-from-covid.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdxTuuMv4zQ
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/health/new-coronavirus-variant-covid22-could-be-more-deadly-than-delta/news-story/2ac09867396c5e0780d416076d63c2c6
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiU_38hWbCI
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/248754/covid-vaccines-spokane-catholic-bishop-supports-conscience-rights-but-says-priests-wont-provide-religious-exemption
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/unjustified-dishonest-dangerous-fda-approval-pfizers-injection-clearing-up-confusion/
https://www.outkick.com/naked-nirvana-album-baby-sues-band-alleges-child-pornography/
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https://twitter.com/critica18495985/status/1430348741400276995
https://twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1430532693201231879
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/08/24/cdc-covid-19-vaccine-effectiveness-fell-from-91-to-66-with-delta-variant/amp/
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https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9925151/Homes-England-produce-carbon-emissions-countrys-CARS-study-claims.html
https://twitter.com/GaryJac34303792/status/1430408782857875457
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