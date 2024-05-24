Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Does a Cell Have Consciousness?
channel image
Compassion With Kim
12 Subscribers
59 views
Published 18 hours ago

Negative and unmanaged emotions set up the stage before disease makes its appearance in the mind-body connection. They will feed the disease unless they are resolved, removed, and forgiven. After the negative memories and emotions are addressed, you can re-program your subconscious mind in order to "seal the healings."

Keywords
mindemotionsdiseasememoriescell

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket