Urgent Word from the Lord: Righteous Judgments in the Courts, Changing of the Guard & an Open Door

The message includes warnings and judgments against those who have engaged in corruption, bribery, and injustice, particularly in government and leadership positions including those in the cartels. The Lord is hinting at significant changes coming, both spiritually and politically, in various nations, including the United States, Israel, Russia, and Ukraine. The message also mentions the exposure of hidden deeds, the reversal of political events, and a call for individuals to trust in God for restoration and guidance. Tune in Feb. 19 at 5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

