MARC LAMONT HILL GETS 🤪 THE OOGA BOOGAS ON PIERS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
664 followers
24 views • 5 days ago

Marcus Lamont Hill has a complete meltdown on Piers Morgan. 😂


@piersmorgan


Source: https://x.com/_MKNLY/status/1919821825053163651


"You're going to make a millionaire out of a woman who racially abused a child!"


@piersmorgan

's latest debate on Shiloh Hendrix and Karmelo Anthony just dropped!👇


📺 https://youtu.be/lAzmqnQqlxw


@thelillygaddis

 |

@MyronGainesX

 |

@marclamonthill

 |

@RIKKISCHLOTT

 |

@jacobawells


https://x.com/PiersUncensored/status/1919797410311630896


Marine_Assassin posted:


Does Hill know this:


People who study these things also know that since 1959 working Americans which by far are white, have had $22 TRILLION stolen from their paychecks to allocate to helping blacks to integrate and assimilate. And that doesn't include their BILLIONS PER YEAR in welfare and current support.


How has that worked out so far?


Seems to me, blacks already GOT their reparations and are living on them. In fact they owe US money!


Well, yes, AND no 🤔


The Freedman's Bureau was the agency established to provide said '40 acres and a mule'; but did you know it was dismantled in 1872...ONE YEAR AFTER THE COLOSSAL BAIT AND SWITCH OF THE US CORPORATION❓


PROBLEM>REACTION>SOLUTION must have DISTRACTION in the equation ✅

Keywords
piers morganooga boogalilly gaddismarc lamont hilln-word chimpout
