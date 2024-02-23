Empowerment and Action: Join the Fight for Freedom | Counter Narrative Ep. 218

It’s time to stop wringing our hands, carrying the rage of injustice and evil running rampant and do something about it.
Learn how to get in the freedom fight with pastor richard vega today.
We’ll also learn about exposing the corruption and taking back our constitutional foundations.
And don’t miss how we combat the real epidemic - obesity.
LINKS:
Freedom Night in America details:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/freedom-night-in-america-tickets-763938559797
Join Pastor Vega
MOMS For America 20th Anniversary Celebration : Feb 29th-Mar 2 in Dallas, Texas.
Get your tickets at MFA20.com
America's Freedom Megaphone: The Case for Building the Statue of Enduring Freedom
Sherwood.TV/PTV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.