© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Giuliani responds to FBI after they raided his home
Follow
2
Share
Report
200 views • May 01, 2021
NYC: The Big Apple's former Mayor and a personal attorney to Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani speaks out to Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly after his apartment was raided by FBI agents for evidence. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.