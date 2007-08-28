[Aug 28, 2007] The Great Commission - Tell the world about Jesus Christ (54.4K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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In the Great Commission, Jesus told us to go into all the world and make disciples of all nations.
This 2 minute video was originally created as an intro to our 2007 East-West Minsitries corporate video, but it stands on its own as a powerful challenge to believers to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ.
I wrote and directed this piece and did the Genesis VO as well. I created the animations using Poser 7 and Vue5: Espirit and it was edited all together in Premiere Pro. For more examples of my work and a better understanding of my ministry, please feel free to visit my ministry profile at: www.myminsitryspace.com/R obSkiba2
Thank you for watching. Please feel free to pass this video along to more people - use it as a tool to spread the news: Christ is coming back soon and we've got a job to do! God bless.
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