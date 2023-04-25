The ever-popular David Mortimer from Chesham's Newtown Baptist Church returns to give this exciting and uplifting sermon. David asks: are you rich or poor? Are you losing sleep over which colour of Porsche Electric car to choose or restless over the cost of living crisis? David takes us on the inspiring life journey of Sir John Laing, who was rich and made himself poor to help others. This powerful sermon encourages us not to give up during the trials of life. Instead, Christ Jesus will put our trials into their correct perspective if we look unto Him. Furthermore, we should remember our treasures awaiting us in Heaven when we feel downcast. Look up your redemption draweth nigh!

Scriptures used: Psalm 103, Proverbs 30, James 1: 9-11, Matthew 6:19.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 23rd April 2023.

