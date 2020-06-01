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5 COVID-19 VIRUS CONSPIRACY- 5G, IMMUNITY AND CORONA VIRUS- PART 4 - DR. RASHID A. BUTTAR
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38 views • June 01, 2020
IF YOU’RE PRESSED FOR TIME, THEN WATCH VIDEO #7 FIRST.
If you’ve been suspicious or at least curious about all the anomalies and contradictory information about the entire Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, then please watch the videos by Dr Rashid A Buttar which will explain the truth about COVID-19. Because it most definitely is not what you’re being misled to believe.
Yes, it will shock you and hopefully anger you enough to be proactive (stop being brainwashed by mainstream media, always question authority, follow the money, share factual and truthful information) and to think for yourself and refuse to be treated like docile sheep. Which is exactly what people responsible for this have originally intended, historically tested, studied, proven repeatedly and expect.
Be aware that any truth that exposes corruption of the worst possible kind, as in this instance, predictably causes the most controversy, criticism and ridicule, as well as trying to defame and silence whistle-blowers who expose it. But there’s no choice unless one chooses to remain part of the ‘herd mentality’ believing in lies only to then be controlled for a hidden agenda.
There is a series of these videos in sequence, but if you also watch this one below in particular, it will summarize the basics of what Dr. Buttar’s alerting people about. Because this video was censored and removed from both YouTube and Vimeo you can either go through the process of his website as he mentions, watch it here or download a copy from here
https://mega.nz/#!rixTSAxa!4zdsn6FzFPXFJ7SfXhXqDtWIYS2c8bV7LULyt9SKB0o
This is Dr. Buttar’s YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoWZ_PsG1SSShZ_6ORL5-uA
As Dr. Buttar says in several of his videos, because of the highly sensitive nature of this information YouTube has censored and removed some of them, hence his advice to go through his website links, etc. In case any more are removed, you can watch them here and also download each from here, plus extras
https://mega.nz/#F!uygFkLzD!-BlEpIaEir4Jq9vNf9MwaA
Learn these truths, then share them now, because we're running out of time being ignorant, complacent and blindly obedient.
Maybe for the first time in your short sweet Life, think for yourselves...
If you’ve been suspicious or at least curious about all the anomalies and contradictory information about the entire Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, then please watch the videos by Dr Rashid A Buttar which will explain the truth about COVID-19. Because it most definitely is not what you’re being misled to believe.
Yes, it will shock you and hopefully anger you enough to be proactive (stop being brainwashed by mainstream media, always question authority, follow the money, share factual and truthful information) and to think for yourself and refuse to be treated like docile sheep. Which is exactly what people responsible for this have originally intended, historically tested, studied, proven repeatedly and expect.
Be aware that any truth that exposes corruption of the worst possible kind, as in this instance, predictably causes the most controversy, criticism and ridicule, as well as trying to defame and silence whistle-blowers who expose it. But there’s no choice unless one chooses to remain part of the ‘herd mentality’ believing in lies only to then be controlled for a hidden agenda.
There is a series of these videos in sequence, but if you also watch this one below in particular, it will summarize the basics of what Dr. Buttar’s alerting people about. Because this video was censored and removed from both YouTube and Vimeo you can either go through the process of his website as he mentions, watch it here or download a copy from here
https://mega.nz/#!rixTSAxa!4zdsn6FzFPXFJ7SfXhXqDtWIYS2c8bV7LULyt9SKB0o
This is Dr. Buttar’s YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoWZ_PsG1SSShZ_6ORL5-uA
As Dr. Buttar says in several of his videos, because of the highly sensitive nature of this information YouTube has censored and removed some of them, hence his advice to go through his website links, etc. In case any more are removed, you can watch them here and also download each from here, plus extras
https://mega.nz/#F!uygFkLzD!-BlEpIaEir4Jq9vNf9MwaA
Learn these truths, then share them now, because we're running out of time being ignorant, complacent and blindly obedient.
Maybe for the first time in your short sweet Life, think for yourselves...
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