The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! The Mystery Of The Blood Of Jesus

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'.
It's okay Warriors Of Light to have aspects of our walk with the father that cannot be easily explained, or explained in human terms at all. Take the amazing mystery of Jesus shedding his blood to cleanse of of the penalty of sin. Seems like a weird concept doesn't it?
What we do know from the Bible is that the shedding of his blood was necessary to secure our covenant with him for all eternity. It is certainly one of the things of God that we have to receive by faith. Let's Rock!
Video Credits:
The Power of the Blood of Jesus
-Derek Prince
https://www.youtube.com/@DerekPrinceMinistries
Deliverance - Flesh and Blood
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/39oNKqo
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3rQvIX9
Thatguy
https://www.youtube.com/@prodigalson56
Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
On US Sports Radio
http://www.ussportsradio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.