The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! The Mystery Of The Blood Of Jesus

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'.

It's okay Warriors Of Light to have aspects of our walk with the father that cannot be easily explained, or explained in human terms at all. Take the amazing mystery of Jesus shedding his blood to cleanse of of the penalty of sin. Seems like a weird concept doesn't it?

What we do know from the Bible is that the shedding of his blood was necessary to secure our covenant with him for all eternity. It is certainly one of the things of God that we have to receive by faith. Let's Rock!

Video Credits:

The Power of the Blood of Jesus

-Derek Prince

https://www.youtube.com/@DerekPrinceMinistries

Deliverance - Flesh and Blood

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/39oNKqo

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3rQvIX9

Thatguy

https://www.youtube.com/@prodigalson56

Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!

On US Sports Radio

http://www.ussportsradio.net