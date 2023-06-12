Quo Vadis





Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for June 7, 2023.





My dearest children, you invoke me – pray for us sinners – but then immediately after, forget your request.





I, however, continue to pray for you otherwise, the devil would raid my children.





Remember, my children, that without invoking our Names, you would always be in satanic clutches.





You know, now with certainty, that the times you are living are the last and that if you do not entrust yourself to Jesus and His Most Holy Father, you will be subject to the power of satan and hell will forever be your home.





I pray for you, but you try not to turn away from Jesus with your sins. Pray and repent for all the times you forget God's Love.





The days to come will be more and more difficult and only by relying on Us, will you be able to repent of the evil done and ask for forgiveness.





I try to guide you towards the good but many, too many of you, turn your back on me to perform destructive work.





The peace between you will disappear and so the devil will find your evil hearts open to him.





My children, you know very well that these are the last times, so try to live them in the grace of God to deserve eternal life.





I love you and will help you as long as you live on earth but you offer me your hearts.





I bless you.





Your tender Mother.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PqFUShbp3Q