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Becoming City Hall & Media to Defeat the Deep State
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1190 views • March 29, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman interviews former Spokane City Councilman and Church and State talk-show host Caleb Collier on how to fight back against the Deep State by getting into politics and becoming the media to promote the truth. Collier, who also serves as a regional field director for the constitutionalist John Birch Society, explains his how experience can be used by others to get active against the Deep State's totalitarian machinations at the local, state, and national level. One of the biggest threats to freedom, he said, are establishment RINOs who work to corrupt and betray conservatives in office and outside of it.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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